Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Down 6.3%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 269,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 725,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Primorus Investments Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.35.

Primorus Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 31.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

