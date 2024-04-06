Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,186 Shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 14.88% of AXS Green Alpha ETF worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,582. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

