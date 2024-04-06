Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after acquiring an additional 157,902 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.41. 137,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,765. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.