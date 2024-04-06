Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 52,313 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,313 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Oracle by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,825,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

