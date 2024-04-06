Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.11. 3,172,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

