Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,554 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.65% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 408.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $688,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 386.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URTY stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 531,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $51.63.

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

