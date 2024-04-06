Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

