Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,204,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,600. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

