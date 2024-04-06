Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after buying an additional 294,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 28,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 249,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,413,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.24. 594,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.