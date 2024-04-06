Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 108,416 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 729.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,416 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,255,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $85,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. 28,793,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,755,066. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

