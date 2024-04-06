Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$111.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$111.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Premium Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

Premium Brands stock opened at C$88.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$90.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.16. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$84.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.14%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.