PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in PPL by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

