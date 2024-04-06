PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Sells $57,296.64 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $57,296.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 333,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,430.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Devendra Singh sold 2,775 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $57,303.75.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 380,586 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,573,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 97,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

