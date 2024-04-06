PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $57,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 327,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Devendra Singh sold 2,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $57,296.64.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PowerSchool by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

