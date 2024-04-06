PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CMO Fred Studer Sells 1,054 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $21,765.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 158,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fred Studer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $21,756.90.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $21,809.15.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.1 %

PWSC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 97,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 30.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 27.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Stories

