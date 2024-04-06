PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells $67,732.00 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $67,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,826,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,254 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $67,748.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $67,827.50.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWSC. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

