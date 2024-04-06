Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $75,667.84 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after acquiring an additional 299,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 154,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

