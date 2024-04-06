Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $109.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Barclays upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Post alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on POST

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Post has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Post

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Post by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Post by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Post by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Post by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Post by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.