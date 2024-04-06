Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

