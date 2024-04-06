Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Porsche Automobil Stock Performance
Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.26.
Porsche Automobil Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Porsche Automobil
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.