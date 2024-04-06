Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPOP. UBS Group increased their price target on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. Popular has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.86%. Analysts expect that Popular will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Popular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Popular by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

