PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

