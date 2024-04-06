Piper Sandler Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $198.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.62.

NYSE:VLO opened at $183.42 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

