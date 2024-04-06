Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHI stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $148,719.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,885,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $957,560.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $125,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.