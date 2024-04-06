Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $170.77 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.