Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 30,167,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,052,895. The firm has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

