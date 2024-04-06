Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,271.09

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,271.09 ($15.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,301 ($16.33). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,293.50 ($16.24), with a volume of 994,648 shares traded.

Persimmon Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,364.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,272.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,597.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Persimmon

About Persimmon

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch purchased 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($16.51) per share, with a total value of £100,216.15 ($125,804.86). 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

