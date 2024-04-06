Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Pershimex Resources Co. (CVE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Pershimex Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15,195 shares traded.

Pershimex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Pershimex Resources Company Profile

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the the Villebon property that include 43 claims covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in the Villebon Township, Abitibi; the Forsan property comprising 27 claims covering an area of approximately 8 square kilometers; and the Courville property that consists of 312 claims covering an area of approximately 151.82 square kilometers located in the Carpentier and Courville townships.

