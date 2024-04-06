Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PMT opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.22. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

