PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.23.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
