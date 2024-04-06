PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after buying an additional 3,026,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,472,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

