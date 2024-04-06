PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $169.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

