PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The stock has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

