Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $92.00 at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNR. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE PNR opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35. Pentair has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pentair by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 450,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 74.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

