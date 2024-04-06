PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PFSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $625,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,113,545.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,802 shares of company stock worth $8,025,358 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

