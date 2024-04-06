Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.76

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.76 and traded as low as $18.69. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 15,937 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PWOD. TheStreet lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $142.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 262,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 104.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

See Also

