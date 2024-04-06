Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $127,400.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $132,860.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,535 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $416,018.10.

On Friday, February 16th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $62.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,848 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pegasystems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after buying an additional 458,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

