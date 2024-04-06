PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $65.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

