Pax Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $147.67 million and $1.12 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002822 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

