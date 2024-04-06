Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $415.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.59 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

