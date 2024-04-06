Park Place Capital Corp Sells 939 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $73,232,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in GSK by 146.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,917,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

