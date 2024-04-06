Park Place Capital Corp Sells 93 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 446,383 shares of company stock worth $122,469,283. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $268.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.