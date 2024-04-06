Park Place Capital Corp Sells 93 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,902,000 after buying an additional 103,171 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,383 shares of company stock valued at $122,469,283 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $268.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

