Park Place Capital Corp Sells 789 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $31,723,551.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,269,751 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,824,672.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $31,723,551.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 692,269,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,673,824,672.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock valued at $963,239,758. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

