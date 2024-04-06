Park Place Capital Corp Sells 470 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

