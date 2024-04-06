Park Place Capital Corp Sells 447 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

SBAC stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.32. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 85.03%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.