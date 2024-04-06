Park Place Capital Corp Sells 418 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $485.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $556.17 and its 200 day moving average is $568.56. The company has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

