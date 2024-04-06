Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,718 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after buying an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in BCE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,173,000 after buying an additional 661,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,084,000 after acquiring an additional 294,626 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $32.93 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 174.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

