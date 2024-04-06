Park Place Capital Corp Sells 224 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,189,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in KLA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 1.5 %

KLAC opened at $682.84 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $670.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.42.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

