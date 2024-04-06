Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,446 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after buying an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

