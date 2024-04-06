Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.30 and a 200-day moving average of $371.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.